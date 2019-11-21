Hextall on Hockey: Babcock firing more than coaching change for Leafs

Send this page to someone via email

On Wednesday, Mike Babcock was relieved of his duties as head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs and replaced by Sheldon Keefe — and the move was more than just a simple coaching change.

Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Kyle Dubas and his new head coach have a long hockey history together.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2012, as GM for the Sioux St. Marie Greyhounds in the OHL, Dubas hired Keefe as head coach of his junior team.

READ MORE: Mike Babcock fired as Toronto Maple Leafs head coach

Keefe proved his worth racking up wins over his four-year tenure and was named CHL coach of the year in 2015.

From there, Dubas became Assistant GM of the Leafs and hired Keefe to lead the team’s AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.

Once again the hire paid off and Keefe led the Marlies to the organization’s first Calder Cup in 2018 and holds the franchise record for most wins.

1:57 ‘It wasn’t an easy conversation to have’: Toronto Maple Leafs president on firing coach Mike Babcock ‘It wasn’t an easy conversation to have’: Toronto Maple Leafs president on firing coach Mike Babcock

Then on Wednesday, a third collaboration occurred between the two.

Now as Leafs GM, Dubas hired Keefe, as a first-time head coach in the NHL to lead the Leafs out of turmoil and produce winning results.

With the hire of Keefe, Dubas has played his hand by firing Babcock and replacing him wtih “his guy” – Keefe.

If the coaching change doesn’t propel the players and organization to success, the good news for Keefe is he won’t have to be worried about being fired by Dubas — as the next casualty won’t be the coach, but the GM himself.

Story continues below advertisement

2:12 Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock fired, many fans aren’t surprised Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock fired, many fans aren’t surprised