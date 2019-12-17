Menu

Crime

25-year-old charged after firearms stolen from Severn home: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 12:38 pm
OPP file photo.
Global News File

A 25-year-old has been charged after a search warrant was executed at a home in Severn, Ont. on Saturday, OPP say.

In October, Orillia OPP say they responded to a break-in at a Severn home where firearms were stolen.

READ MORE: Mississauga man remains in ‘critical condition’ following Bradford hit-and-run: police

After the search warrant was executed on Saturday, Jesse Kirouac, 25, from Severn, Ont., was charged with breaking and entering, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, unauthorized possession of a firearm, breaking and entering with the intent to steal a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime and breach of probation, police say.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orillia OPP or Crime Stoppers.

