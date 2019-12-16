Menu

Mississauga man remains in ‘critical condition’ following Bradford hit-and-run: police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 4:19 pm
The 67-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital and was later transported to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries, police say.
The 67-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital and was later transported to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries, police say.

A 67-year-old Mississauga man remains in critical condition at a Toronto trauma centre after he was hit by his pickup truck in Bradford on Dec. 7, South Simcoe police say.

Officers say they’re renewing their appeal for witnesses and security camera video in relation to the crash.

At about 9 p.m. on Dec. 7, police say they were called to the area of Drury Street and Thomas Street for a report of a person who was hit by a car.

READ MORE: Firefighters battle large industrial fire in Schomberg

When emergency services arrived, police say the Mississauga man was found with critical injuries.

It was discovered that the victim’s 2015 black Dodge Ram was northbound on Drury Street and stopped at a sign on Thomas Street, when an unknown event took place and the victim wound up outside the vehicle, police add.

Story continues below advertisement

According to officers, the unknown person drove the vehicle away, causing the Mississauga man’s injuries.

READ MORE: South Simcoe police investigating hit-and-run in Bradford

The truck was abandoned a short time later at Frederick and Toronto streets.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Simcoe Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

