Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Blizzard warnings issued as western Newfoundland battered by wind and snow

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2019 10:43 am
Wind warnings are also in effect for much of southern Newfoundland and the Avalon Peninsula.
Wind warnings are also in effect for much of southern Newfoundland and the Avalon Peninsula. File / Global News

Blizzard warnings are in effect for western Newfoundland, with about 15 centimetres of snow forecasted for some areas.

Environment Canada says blowing snow has reduced visibility to zero in some areas with winds gusting at up to 100 kilometres per hour.

READ MORE: Atlantic Coast of Nova Scotia could see ‘significant’ snow Tuesday evening

Schools along the island’s west coast have closed for the day or are scheduled to open late, according to the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District.

The Town of Trout River declared a public safety emergency Monday in light of the extreme weather.

Indoor recess guidelines across Canada vary between -20 C and -35 C
Indoor recess guidelines across Canada vary between -20 C and -35 C

The town has asked residents to avoid the waterfront as the area is battered by “extremely” strong winds and waves.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Overnight winter parking ban returns to Halifax

Wind warnings are also in effect for much of southern Newfoundland and the Avalon Peninsula.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Environment CanadaWeatherNewfoundlandBlizzard warningNewfoundland and Labrador English School DistrictNewfoundland blizzard warningTown of Trout River
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.