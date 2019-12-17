Blizzard warnings issued as western Newfoundland battered by wind and snow

Send this page to someone via email

Blizzard warnings are in effect for western Newfoundland, with about 15 centimetres of snow forecasted for some areas.

Environment Canada says blowing snow has reduced visibility to zero in some areas with winds gusting at up to 100 kilometres per hour.

Schools along the island’s west coast have closed for the day or are scheduled to open late, according to the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District.

The Town of Trout River declared a public safety emergency Monday in light of the extreme weather.

The town has asked residents to avoid the waterfront as the area is battered by “extremely” strong winds and waves.

Wind warnings are also in effect for much of southern Newfoundland and the Avalon Peninsula.