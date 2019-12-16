Menu

Atlantic Coast of Nova Scotia could see ‘significant’ snow Tuesday evening

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 7:29 am
Nova Scotians on the coast should expect to see "significant" snowfall on Tuesday, Environment Canada says. The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan

The Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia could see a “significant snowfall” event on Tuesday and into Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

The federal agency has issued a special weather statement and forecasts that a low-pressure system will track just south of the province on Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

READ MORE: Overnight winter parking ban returns to Halifax

Snow is expected to begin over southwestern parts of Nova Scotia on Tuesday afternoon before spreading to Cape Breton on Wednesday.

Environment Canada says up to 15 centimetres of snow could be dumped over the region.

Be prepared for a messy morning commute on Wednesday.

