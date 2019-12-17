Menu

Snow squall watch in effect for Barrie, Orillia, Midland areas: Environment Canada

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 11:24 am
The federal weather agency says total snowfall amounts of 20 to 40 centimetres are possible by Thursday morning, with the heaviest amounts falling on Wednesday.
The federal weather agency says total snowfall amounts of 20 to 40 centimetres are possible by Thursday morning, with the heaviest amounts falling on Wednesday. AP Photo/The Herald-Palladium, Don Campbell

A snow squall watch is in effect for Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Washago and Lagoon City, Environment Canada says.

Snow squalls are expected to develop late Tuesday evening and to continue through Wednesday.

READ MORE: Deep freeze, extreme cold to spread across much of Canada this week

Northwest winds gusting 60 kilometres per hour will combine with freshly fallen snow to produce widespread, blowing snow.

Snow squalls are expected to weaken on Thursday, Environment Canada says, but additional accumulations are possible.

READ MORE: ‘Skating rink’ roads blamed for fatal crash, multiple collisions in southern Ontario

The weather agency says travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in weather and that road closures are possible.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” Environment Canada adds.

