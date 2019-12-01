‘Skating rink’ roads blamed for fatal crash, multiple collisions in southern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Police responded to a fatal collision on Queen Elizabeth Way near St. Catharines on Sunday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said “several” vehicles were involved in the crash and one person was pronounced dead on scene.

Schmidt said freezing rain was reported in the area at the time of the collision.

“I was just speaking to the road supervisor there and it is absolutely a skating rink in many areas,” he said in a social media video on Sunday.

Schmidt said the OPP had responded to almost 30 crashes in the GTA and expected that number to rise as the road conditions continue to deteriorate due to the winter storm.

“It doesn’t look terrible and that is the danger, because when it doesn’t look completely treacherous people are going to think its manageable and they can head out there,” he said.

Toronto police are asking people to slow down after 12 vehicles were involved in a collision in the area of Davenport Road and Avenue Road around 9:45 a.m.

Police said multiple cars slid into each other as a result of the icy road conditions.

No injuries were reported and salt trucks were deployed to the area.

