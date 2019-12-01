Winter weather warning in effect as ice pellets, freezing rain hit southern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – This may be a good day for residents of southern and central Ontario to stay home if they don’t have to travel.

Environment Canada says a weather system will move into the region this morning bringing a messy mix of rain, snow, freezing rain and ice pellets, depending on temperature variables.

The Windsor, Sarnia and London areas can expect rain and drizzle this morning, changing to possible freezing rain tonight.

The Hamilton area is looking at periods of freezing rain and ice pellets, while the Greater Toronto and Kingston areas are bracing for periods of freezing rain, ice pellets and five to 10 centimetres of snow, whipped up at times by gusty winds.

Wind gusts close to 80 km/h at #ytz and freezing rain moving in across the Golden Horseshoe #onstorm pic.twitter.com/uMy9ylJAYY — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) December 1, 2019

Roads will likely be slippery in many areas and police are advising motorists to drive accordingly – in other words slow down.

Air travellers are advised to check the status of their flights before heading to airports, and with freezing rain in the forecast utilities are gearing up for potential power outages.

Toronto Fire Services said high winds in the city’s Financial District led to glass falling from the 49th floor of a building in the area.

No injuries have been reported and the intersection has been shut down.