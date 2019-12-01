Menu

#ONstorm

Winter weather warning in effect as ice pellets, freezing rain hit southern Ontario

By The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2019 9:33 am
Icicles and ice as seen on a parked car in the morning after freezing rain continues in Toronto, Ont., March 25, 2016. .
Icicles and ice as seen on a parked car in the morning after freezing rain continues in Toronto, Ont., March 25, 2016. . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan

TORONTO – This may be a good day for residents of southern and central Ontario to stay home if they don’t have to travel.

Environment Canada says a weather system will move into the region this morning bringing a messy mix of rain, snow, freezing rain and ice pellets, depending on temperature variables.

READ MORE: Winter weather travel advisory warns of freezing rain, snow for Greater Toronto Area

The Windsor, Sarnia and London areas can expect rain and drizzle this morning, changing to possible freezing rain tonight.

The Hamilton area is looking at periods of freezing rain and ice pellets, while the Greater Toronto and Kingston areas are bracing for periods of freezing rain, ice pellets and five to 10 centimetres of snow, whipped up at times by gusty winds.

Story continues below advertisement

Roads will likely be slippery in many areas and police are advising motorists to drive accordingly – in other words slow down.

Air travellers are advised to check the status of their flights before heading to airports, and with freezing rain in the forecast utilities are gearing up for potential power outages.

GTA crews out in full force as region experiences first big snowfall of the season
Toronto Fire Services said high winds in the city’s Financial District led to glass falling from the 49th floor of a building in the area.

No injuries have been reported and the intersection has been shut down.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
national skyline national skyline

