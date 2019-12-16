Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

B.C. government rejects detour route for Malahat Highway

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 6:10 pm
A serious crash closed the Malahat Highway on Vancouver Island on June 9, 2018.
A serious crash closed the Malahat Highway on Vancouver Island on June 9, 2018. Sue Creamore - Facebook

The B.C. government will not be building a detour route for the Malahat Highway on Vancouver Island.

A report released by the province on Monday determined there are feasible detour routes but those routes have potential impacts to the community watershed and local environment.

READ MORE: Rockslide snarls northbound traffic on Hwy. 1 on Vancouver Island

“Due to these community and environmental impacts, the focus of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will remain on improving safety on the existing Highway 1 route, so incidents that result in longer closures can be limited,” a statement from the Ministry of Transportation reads.

“The goal of the study was to assess the feasibility of a route that could make use of existing forestry resource roads, trails and/or Greater Victoria Water Supply Area maintenance roads, with limited investment and footprint changes.”

The study looked at seven possible emergency detour routes that could be implemented during long highway closures. All routes were “determined to have environmental, engineering, property and community disruption impacts.”

Story continues below advertisement

WATCH (aired January 9, 2019): Vancouver Island’s main highway could get emergency detour

Vancouver Island’s main highway could get emergency detour
Vancouver Island’s main highway could get emergency detour

Of the seven routes assessed, two were taken forward for capital cost estimates. Estimates provided by the province ranged from $30 million for Niagara Main service road, to $180 million for the Far West alignment.

“Closures of the Malahat long enough to trigger a detour occur relatively infrequently, at approximately 1.1 incidents per year on average. Since 2009, there have been seven closures of the Malahat longer than four hours in duration,” reads the statement.

“In the event of a long highway closure, the Pacific Marine Circle Route is available as a detour, with a travel time of approximately 3.5 hours.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
VictoriaTransportationHighway 1HighwayClosuresDetourMalahatShawnigan LakeMalahat detour
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.