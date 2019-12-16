Montreal blogger who praised École Polytechnique gunman granted bail

Send this page to someone via email

Jean-Claude Rochefort, the Montreal blogger alleged to have praised the gunman behind Montreal’s École Polytechnique killings, was granted bail Monday afternoon.

The Crown initially opposed Rochefort’s bail, citing the need to maintain the public’s confidence in the justice system given that Rochefort was arrested on similar charges a decade ago.

He is charged with one count of inciting hatred towards women.

Rochefort, 70, was granted bail under strict conditions. He is prohibited from using the internet, publishing on any type of anti-feminist forum and communicating with any anti-feminist groups or people.

At his bail hearing at the Montreal courthouse last week, Rochefort told the court that his right to free expression was being denied and said he was a political prisoner.

Rochefort had been detained since Dec. 5 on charges of inciting hatred towards women after investigators found what was described as “disturbing” writing published under the pseudonym Rick Flashman on a “hateful, anti-feminist blog”

His arrest came on the eve of the 30th-anniversary commemoration of the 14 women who were killed in the 1989 anti-feminist attack at École Polytechnique.

— With files from Global News’ Shakti Langlois-Ortega