Montreal police arrest man who allegedly glorified École Polytechnique shooter in blog posts

A Montreal man was arrested over his alleged anti-feminist blog posts on Thursday on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the École Polytechnique massacre.

Montreal police say Jean-Claude Rochefort appeared in court on Friday, where he was charged with inciting hatred towards women.

Police say that under a pseudonym, Rochefort published several blog posts that allegedly glorified Marc Lépine, the man who took the lives of 14 young women at École Polytechnique on Dec. 6, 1989.

Police’s cyber investigative team identified Rochefort behind what they described as “worrying posts.” They arrested Rochefort at his home in Montreal and seized all of his computer software as part of their investigation.

In 2009, Rochefort was arrested and he was charged with having made threats towards women, according to police.

Rochefort will be held in custody until his bail hearing on Monday.

