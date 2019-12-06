‘Things haven’t changed enough,’ Trudeau declares 30 years after École Polytechnique massacre

Send this page to someone via email

Thirty years after 14 women were killed in an anti-feminist massacre at École Polytechnique in Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared more work needs to be done to combat gender-based violence and win the struggle for equality.

A gunman walked into the building on the snowy evening of Dec. 6, 1989 and opened fire in the school. He murdered 14 women and injured 13 others in a rampage before killing himself.

“We need to do something to make sure it never happens again,” Trudeau said from the House of Commons on Friday.

READ MORE: Feminism met gunfire at École Polytechnique. It’s taken 30 years to call it what it was

The attack at Polytechnique remains the deadliest shooting in Canada’s history. Thirty years later, it continues to spark questions about violence against women and gun control.

Story continues below advertisement

“The reality is in 30 years, things haven’t changed enough,” said Trudeau. “Women, girls and people of diverse gender identities still face unacceptable and preventable violence — violence that destroys lives, families and communities.”

As part of the grim anniversary, staff and students gathered at the school on Friday morning, where they placed a wreath of white roses at the commemorative plaque honouring the victims.

Geneviève Bergeron, Hélène Colgan, Nathalie Croteau, Barbara Daigneault, Anne-Marie Edward, Maud Haviernick, Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz, Maryse Laganière, Maryse Leclair, Anne-Marie Lemay, Sonia Pelletier, Michèle Richard, Annie St-Arneault and Annie Turcotte are the names inscribed on the charcoal-coloured plaque.

In their memory, a book penned by former Le Devoir journalist Josée Boileau was released on Friday about the events and stories of the victims.

8:29 École Polytechnique massacre: Why we remember 30 years later École Polytechnique massacre: Why we remember 30 years later

In the evening, a ceremony will be held on Montreal’s Mount Royal where 14 beams of light will shine into the dark sky to honour each woman who was killed. The ceremony is expected to bring together survivors, the victims’ families, dignitaries and the public.

The 14 women were also honoured on Thursday during a ceremony at Quebec’s national assembly, with leaders condemning the misogynist violence and promising to never forget what happened inside the walls of the engineering school 30 years ago.

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Montreal also unveiled a new sign at the Place du 6-decembre-1989 on Thursday to recognize the shooting as an anti-feminist attack.

“The sign now clearly explains why 14 women, who had their entire lives ahead of them, lost them,” said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

READ MORE: École Polytechnique plaque changes reference to massacre

— With files from Global News’ Alessia Simona Maratta, Jane Gerster and The Canadian Press