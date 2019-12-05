‘Antifeminist attack’: École Polytechnique plaque changes reference to massacre

Send this page to someone via email

A new plaque to commemorate the École Polytechnique massacre was unveiled on Thursday, identifying the event as an act of violence against women.

The event was previously referred to simply as a tragedy, without any mention of it having been a hate crime against women.

The new sign was unveiled at Place du 6-décembre-1989, a small park in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood. It was put in place just ahead of the mass shooting’s 30-year anniversary on Friday.

On Dec. 6, 1989, a gunman stormed the university just after 5 p.m. on a snowy evening and killed 14 young women who were studying to become engineers. The gunman then took his own life.

A new commemorative sign was unveiled at Place du 6-décembre-1989 on Thursday to honour the 14 lives lost in the École Polytechnique massacre. Twitter/Valérie Plant

The new plaque reads, in French:

“This park was named in the memory of the 14 women murdered during the antifeminist attack that took place at École Polytechnique on December 6, 1989. It is a reminder of the fundamental values of respect and equality, and a condemnation of all forms of violence against women.”

Present at the sign’s unveiling on Thursday were Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough Mayor Sue Montgomery, among others.

“We want people walking through this place of memory to know the horrific truth,” Montgomery said.

“We should not be afraid to call acts of violence what they really are.” Tweet This

Montgomery said that it’s the first step in developing effective prevention mechanisms.

The borough mayor called the massacre an antifeminist attack against not just women, but all people who work for equality.

Plante said that modifying the sign’s language to properly name the event for what it was is a significant step for a society to take to properly remember and reflect on the event.

She said it is also a significant step to highlight the importance of fighting against injustice and violence against women and girls.

“The sign now clearly explains why 14 young women, who had their entire lives ahead of them, lost them,” said the Montreal mayor.

The move to change the plaque’s text to specify the nature of the incident was initiated by professors Mélissa Blais and Diane Lamoureux from UQAM’s Réseau québécois en études féministes.

The families of the 14 victims were honoured at Quebec’s National Assembly on Thursday with leaders condemning the misogynist violence and promising to never forget what happened on that December evening 30 years ago.

A ceremony to honour the young women whose lives were cut short will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday on Montreal’s Mont Royal.

–With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

