Features

‘Because they were women’: Book to honour Polytechnique victims

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted November 10, 2019 7:36 pm
Updated November 10, 2019 7:51 pm
‘We cannot forget’: 14 women killed in École Polytechnique massacre honoured

A book to commemorate the 14 victims who lost their lives in the Polytechnique massacre will be released in December.

Dec. 6, 2019, will mark the 30-year anniversary of the 1989 mass shooting at École Polytechnique that killed 14 women engineering students.

On Dec. 6, 1989, a gunman stormed the university building on a snowy night and killed the group of students — because they were women.

École Polytechnique massacre victim’s sister speaks out on 29th anniversary
École Polytechnique massacre victim’s sister speaks out on 29th anniversary

The book will tell the story of the 14 young women whose lives were cut short as well as look back at the history of feminism.

The book is called Ce jour-là — Parce qu’elles étaient des femmes, which translates to “On that day — Because they were women.”

The commemorative sign at Place du 6-Décembre-1989 in Montreal’s Côte-Des-Neiges borough will also be changed ahead of Dec. 6 to reflect that the killings were an act of violence against women.

Story continues below advertisement

The sign currently refers to the incident as simply a ‘tragic event’.

The book launch will take place at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, at Polytechnique Montréal followed by a 5 p.m. ceremony on Mont Royal.

House of Commons observes moment of silence for Ecole Polytechnique
House of Commons observes moment of silence for Ecole Polytechnique

Fourteen beams of light will illuminate the sky from the top of the mountain to honour each victim.

Québécoise actress who played in and produced the 2009 Dennis Villeneuve Polytechnique film will host the ceremony.

The book will be available in libraries across Quebec and for sale at Costco and online at Les Éditions La Presse as of Dec. 6.

–With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

Montrealers mark dark day in history: Anniversary of the Ecole Polytechnique shooting
Montrealers mark dark day in history: Anniversary of the Ecole Polytechnique shooting
