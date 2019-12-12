Menu

Crime

Montreal blogger who touted École Polytechnique gunman will have bail hearing next week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2019 3:09 pm
Updated December 12, 2019 3:14 pm
Quebec Court Judge Serge Delisle will rule on the matter Monday afternoon.
Artist: Delphine Bergeron

A decision on whether to grant bail to a Montreal blogger alleged to have glorified the gunman behind Montreal’s 1989 École Polytechnique killings is expected Monday.

Jean-Claude Rochefort made several rambling comments about being a political prisoner during a hearing today at the Montreal courthouse where he confirmed writing the posts in question.

Rochefort had been detained since Dec. 5 — the eve of the 30th anniversary of the anti-feminist attack in which 14 women were killed.

READ MORE: Montreal police arrest man who allegedly glorified École Polytechnique shooter in blog posts

The 70-year-old faces charges of inciting hatred towards women after investigators found what was described as “disturbing” writing published under the pseudonym Rick Flashman on a “hateful, anti-feminist blog.”

Defence lawyer Marc-Olivier Carrier argued that Rochefort’s previous brushes with the law didn’t involve violence, and while his writings may be described as shocking, he doesn’t pose a threat.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown opposed bail for Rochefort, citing a risk of recidivism given Rochefort’s arrest on similar charges a decade ago and the need to maintain the public’s confidence in the justice system.

Quebec Court Judge Serge Delisle will rule on the matter Monday afternoon.

Remembering the victims of École Polytechnique
Remembering the victims of École Polytechnique
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Montreal PoliceViolence Against WomenQuebec Superior CourtMontreal massacreÉcole Polytechnique MassacreMontreal CourthouseJean-Claude RochefortSerge DelisleAnti-feminist posts
