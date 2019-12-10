Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

4 men charged after École Polytechnique plaque at Toronto school was vandalized

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 4:38 pm
Canada’s failure to end violence against women
WATCH ABOVE: Thirty years after the École Polytechnique massacre, statistics show that on average, one woman is killed every other day in Canada, and one in three will experience sexual violence in their life. As part of Global's online series 'Living in Colour,' Farah Nasser sat down with survivors to talk about the cultural barriers and stigma around talking about sexual violence. (Dec. 8)

Toronto police say four men have been charged with mischief after a plaque commemorating the École Polytechnique massacre was vandalized.

Ryan Bird, a spokesperson for the Toronto District School Board, said a temporary message board was set up in the lobby of the Scarborough Centre for Alternative Studies, near Midland Avenue and Danforth Road, last week to mark the 30th anniversary of the 1989 shooting massacre.

After classes were adjourned on Dec. 3, he said staff were told there were “misogynistic messages” written on the board, noting Toronto police were called a short time after.

“This kind of language is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated at any TDSB school,” Bird told Global News in a statement.

READ MORE: Feminism met gunfire at École Polytechnique. It’s taken 30 years to call it what it was

Toronto police said an investigation was launched. On Saturday, three men between the ages of 19 and 21 were arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

The following day, an 18-year-old man was also arrested.

The four co-accused, who were identified as Ahmed Sido, Muhammed Nanaa, Abduallah Al-Mosuli and Adnan Al Noumayri, were charged with mischief under $5,000. They are set to appear in a Scarborough court on Jan. 14.

On the evening of Dec. 6, 1989, the shooter went to the Montreal school, killing 14 women and injuring 13 others before killing himself.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeVandalismTDSBToronto District School BoardÉcole Polytechniquescarborough centre for alternative studiesÉcole Polytechnique plaque damagedScarborough Centre for Alternative Studies École Polytechnique plaque
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.