4 men charged after École Polytechnique plaque at Toronto school was vandalized

Toronto police say four men have been charged with mischief after a plaque commemorating the École Polytechnique massacre was vandalized.

Ryan Bird, a spokesperson for the Toronto District School Board, said a temporary message board was set up in the lobby of the Scarborough Centre for Alternative Studies, near Midland Avenue and Danforth Road, last week to mark the 30th anniversary of the 1989 shooting massacre.

After classes were adjourned on Dec. 3, he said staff were told there were “misogynistic messages” written on the board, noting Toronto police were called a short time after.

“This kind of language is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated at any TDSB school,” Bird told Global News in a statement.

Toronto police said an investigation was launched. On Saturday, three men between the ages of 19 and 21 were arrested.

The following day, an 18-year-old man was also arrested.

The four co-accused, who were identified as Ahmed Sido, Muhammed Nanaa, Abduallah Al-Mosuli and Adnan Al Noumayri, were charged with mischief under $5,000. They are set to appear in a Scarborough court on Jan. 14.

On the evening of Dec. 6, 1989, the shooter went to the Montreal school, killing 14 women and injuring 13 others before killing himself.