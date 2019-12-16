Simcoe County recognizes business, organizations for becoming ‘age-friendly’

Simcoe County is congratulating 17 local businesses and organizations for taking action to become more age-friendly for older adults.
“On behalf of county council, I would like to congratulate and thank all our businesses and organizations that have supported this county initiative and taken action to adapt to the needs of our aging population,” Simcoe County warden George Cornell said in a statement.
According to officials, in Simcoe County the proportion of adults aged 65-plus is 18 per cent of the population compared to 16.7 per cent in Ontario.
“Our region is home to a growing number of seniors and it’s important that our communities, services and businesses offer accessible opportunities for all our residents.”
READ MORE: Simcoe County approves $530M 2020 budget
Officials say the Age-Friendly Business Guide and Award program increases awareness of Simcoe County’s aging population and helps businesses or organizations evaluate their environment and service delivery.
Over the past year, the county has provided resources and assessment tools to help them implement age-friendly goals and strategies, officials add.
The businesses are organizations receiving recognition for their participation in the program are as follows:
- Advanced Foot and Orthotic Clinic in Midland
- Bradford Wellness Centre
- Coordinated Senior Services in Barrie
- Discount Luxury in Barrie
- Elder Mediation and Advocacy in Alliston
- Georgian Bay Integrative Medicine in Collingwood
- Georgian Family Chiropractic in Wasaga Beach
- HearingLife in Bradford
- Holland Gardens Retirement Residence in Bradford
- Hunt Family Movers in Innisfil
- Javelin Cooperative Homes in Midland
- J. Scott Thomson, Barrister & Solicitor in Collingwood
- Orillia Museum of Art and History
- Right at Home Canada, Georgian Triangle in Collingwood
- RBA Financial Group is Wasaga Beach
- The Elden of Bradford Retirement Residence
- The Yoga House in Penetanguishene
COMMENTS