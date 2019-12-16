Simcoe County recognizes business, organizations for becoming ‘age-friendly’

Send this page to someone via email

Simcoe County is congratulating 17 local businesses and organizations for taking action to become more age-friendly for older adults.

“On behalf of county council, I would like to congratulate and thank all our businesses and organizations that have supported this county initiative and taken action to adapt to the needs of our aging population,” Simcoe County warden George Cornell said in a statement.

According to officials, in Simcoe County the proportion of adults aged 65-plus is 18 per cent of the population compared to 16.7 per cent in Ontario.

“Our region is home to a growing number of seniors and it’s important that our communities, services and businesses offer accessible opportunities for all our residents.”

Officials say the Age-Friendly Business Guide and Award program increases awareness of Simcoe County’s aging population and helps businesses or organizations evaluate their environment and service delivery.

Over the past year, the county has provided resources and assessment tools to help them implement age-friendly goals and strategies, officials add.

The businesses are organizations receiving recognition for their participation in the program are as follows:

Advanced Foot and Orthotic Clinic in Midland

Bradford Wellness Centre

Coordinated Senior Services in Barrie

Discount Luxury in Barrie

Elder Mediation and Advocacy in Alliston

Georgian Bay Integrative Medicine in Collingwood

Georgian Family Chiropractic in Wasaga Beach

HearingLife in Bradford

Holland Gardens Retirement Residence in Bradford

Hunt Family Movers in Innisfil

Javelin Cooperative Homes in Midland

J. Scott Thomson, Barrister & Solicitor in Collingwood

Orillia Museum of Art and History

Right at Home Canada, Georgian Triangle in Collingwood

RBA Financial Group is Wasaga Beach

The Elden of Bradford Retirement Residence

The Yoga House in Penetanguishene

