Simcoe County approves $530M 2020 budget

Simcoe County council has approved a $530-million budget for 2020, which officials say focuses on the necessary resources to maintain the region’s current services while also investing in the county’s assets.

Some of those assets include infrastructure, transit, paramedic services, roads and engineering, long-term care, children’s services and social housing.

“The county is committed to a fiscally responsible approach to municipal services that helps enhance our vibrant communities and support our local residents and businesses,” Simcoe County warden George Cornell said in a statement.

“Our 2020 budget is built to maintain valuable health, community and social services, while making critical investments in infrastructure, capital projects and partner initiatives that address demands and growth in our region in 2020 and for years to come.”

Residents will see an overall two per cent increase on the county portion of their municipal property taxes in 2020, an impact of approximately $5.58 per $100,000 of property assessment across the region, officials say.

Total county expenditure for 2020 — $530 million:

Long-term care and seniors services: $71 million

Paramedic services: $58 million

Social housing: $59 million

Ontario works: $71 million

Transportation and engineering: $77 million

Solid waste management: $49 million

Children and community services: $60 million

According to county officials, economic development and job creation are significant priorities in the region.

In January, Simcoe County will officially increase its ownership shares in the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport from 20 per cent to 90 per cent.

Officials say the airport is a “critical economic development asset for the entire region” and last week, the county announced its plan to introduce service from the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport to New York City.

For five years, Simcoe County has held an AA long-term issuer credit rating from S&P Global Ratings.

Officials say the 2020 budget ensures the county remains fiscally stable in the long-term.

The budget also addresses areas of growth and initiatives to enhance and maintain service levels for the region, support infrastructure, increase efficiencies and prepare for the future, officials add.

