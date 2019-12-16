Hamilton middle school principal facing additional sexual assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

Police have laid five additional charges against a former principal at Ryerson Middle School in Hamilton.

In August, Damir Ivankovic, 54, of Stoney Creek, was charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference in connection with the 2017 reported assault of a female student.

At that time, investigators believed there could have been more victims and made an appeal for anyone with further information to come forward.

Detectives say the new charges — connected to alleged assault, sexual assault and sexual interference — are as a result of their appeal.

All of the reported incidents involved female students who attended Ryerson Middle School and took place during the 2017-18 school year, police say.

Ivankovic is set to appear in court in January.

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out at 905-540-6253 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Ivankovic has been employed with the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board since 2003 and has also held jobs at Rosedale Elementary School and Viscount Montgomery Elementary School.

He was assigned to home duties by the school board in early January, according to police.