Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton middle school principal facing additional sexual assault charges

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 2:54 pm
Updated December 16, 2019 3:14 pm
A Hamilton middle school principal is facing charges related to a reported sexual assault from 2017.
A Hamilton middle school principal is facing charges related to a reported sexual assault from 2017. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police have laid five additional charges against a former principal at Ryerson Middle School in Hamilton.

In August, Damir Ivankovic, 54, of Stoney Creek, was charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference in connection with the 2017 reported assault of a female student.

At that time, investigators believed there could have been more victims and made an appeal for anyone with further information to come forward.

Detectives say the new charges — connected to alleged assault, sexual assault and sexual interference — are as a result of their appeal.

READ MORE: Hamilton police charge girl, 14, after she was allegedly seen with knife outside Sir Winston Churchill school

All of the reported incidents involved female students who attended Ryerson Middle School and took place during the 2017-18 school year, police say.

Ivankovic is set to appear in court in January.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out at 905-540-6253 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Ivankovic has been employed with the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board since 2003 and has also held jobs at Rosedale Elementary School and Viscount Montgomery Elementary School.

He was assigned to home duties by the school board in early January, according to police.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeSexual AssaultHamiltonHamilton PoliceHamilton CrimeSexual InterferenceStoney CreekHamilton-Wentworth District School Boarddamir ivankovicrosedale elementary schoolryerson middle schoolviscount montgomery elementary schoolmiddle school principal sexual assault
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.