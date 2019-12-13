Hamilton police charge girl, 14, after she was allegedly seen with knife outside Sir Winston Churchill school

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say a 14-year-old girl has been charged in connection to an incident Thursday afternoon outside of Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School.

Police spokesperson Jackie Penman confirmed to Global News on Friday that the girl is facing a pair of charges for uttering a threat and carrying a concealed weapon.

On Thursday afternoon, the school’s principal Kristen Armstrong confirmed a hold-and-secure incident after a youth was reported to have a knife “in close proximity” to the school.

Armstrong alleges the girl brandished the knife in front of some students, who promptly went back into the school to report the incident to administrators.

Police were then called and eventually tracked down and arrested the youth in question.

Hamilton’s Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School is the same school where 14-year-old Devon Selvey was stabbed to death in October.

“Students and staff deserve to be safe in school,” wrote Armstrong in a letter to parents. “If your child requires support as a result of this incident, please contact me or speak with your child’s teacher.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

