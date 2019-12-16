Menu

188th Street

Pedestrian in hospital after Surrey crash

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 1:47 pm
A woman was sent to hospital after a collision in Surrey.
Global News

A pedestrian is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Cloverdale on Monday morning.

Police say officers were called to the intersection of 188th Street and 56B Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

According to police, a female pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious condition. Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is co-operating with officers.

The crash site remains closed as police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP.

More to come.

