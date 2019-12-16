Pedestrian in hospital after Surrey crash

A pedestrian is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Cloverdale on Monday morning.
Police say officers were called to the intersection of 188th Street and 56B Avenue around 7:30 a.m.
According to police, a female pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious condition. Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is co-operating with officers.
The crash site remains closed as police investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP.
More to come.
