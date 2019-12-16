Winnipeg ‘out of touch’ with the community, Wolseley bridge clearer says

The Omand’s Creek footbridge in Wolseley is open once again, thanks to a pair of area residents who took matters into their own hands when they couldn’t wait for the city.
The high-traffic bridge had been covered in ice due to fall flooding that froze over, and was expected to be closed until spring — at least until Saturday afternoon.
Wolseley resident Brad Hignell told 680 CJOB the bridge was being used regularly by the community despite the ice, and that residents would just move city signs and a snow fence out of the way to get across.
Hignell saw a social media post from another area man who wanted to do something about the ice, so they met up at the park and did the job themselves.
“People have been taking the signs and snow fence down every day so they can use the bridge,” he said.
“The busy beavers at the city were fastidiously putting it up again every day, so we removed that, stacked it neatly at the top of the hill so they could remove it. We chipped all the ice away, and spread some gravel down to make it safe because it was a little bit slippery.”
Hignell said his shoveling partner had called 311 and was told he’d get a response in 30 days, which wasn’t soon enough.
“It’s part of the commute for a lot of people,” he said. “It’s part of an exercise route for the loop people run through Wolseley and Wellington Crescent.”
“For me it’s not a big deal — I’d rather be at home joining my kids on the couch and making them laugh and whatnot rather than freezing my butt off outside, but it was a nice day, and I made a friend in the process.”
Hignell understands the city has priorities and that the footbridge was likely relatively low on that list, but said it was a simple fix — one that could’ve been done by city crews who were busy reinstalling the “unsightly yellow and orange construction signs” every day.
“You’ve got this bridge, people use it. Maintain your infrastructure. It’s a very simple thing to take care of.”
