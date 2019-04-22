CAA Manitoba partners up to clean Winnipeg creek on Earth Day

CAA Manitoba joined forces with members of Clifton School’s safety patrol to pick up trash around near Polo Park on Earth Day.

“It’s our third annual cleanup with Clifton School on Omand’s Creek here on Empress Street which is the home of one of our branches and our main complex,” Tim Scott, president of CAA Manitoba, said.

“We’re here to clean up and do our part.”

About 30 students wearing bright yellow vests walked from the school on Sargent Avenue to the CAA Manitoba location at 870 Empress St. to pick up their equipment and begin tidying up the creek on the other side of the road.

Scott said the trash pickers and bags were provided by Take Pride Winnipeg, which supports various other community cleaning initiatives around the city.

“A little act of cleaning up — it just helps the whole city of Winnipeg, it cleans up the province and that’s the idea,” Scott said. “I think here’s a sense of pride in Winnipeg overall — we’re not the only ones doing this.”

Many of the kids participated in the clean up last year, and were briefed on the kinds of trash they would be picking up.

Scott said anything that could be harmful like broken glass or discarded needles would be picked up by the adult supervisors.