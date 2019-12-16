Family member thanks donors as GoFundMe for Brockville crash victim reaches over $250K

Send this page to someone via email

The tragic story of Jack Moon’s death has hit home for many in the Kingston region, with a GoFundMe campaign started for his family now reaching over $250,000 in donations.

Moon, a father of three with another child on the way, died on Dec. 11 in a crash on Highway 401 near Brockville.

Less than two weeks earlier, Moon and his family were displaced after their home caught on fire, and the community rallied around them.

After the fire, Moon’s soon-to-be sister-in-law, Aisha Summers, started a GoFundMe campaign for her sister Krystiannah and their family, in order to support them in their time of need.

The page originally raised over $10,000, but after news of Moon’s death on Dec. 11, donations started pouring in.

As of Dec. 16, the campaign has raised just less than $255,000.

Aisha, who has been updating the page throughout the famlily’s ordeal, took time on Sunday to thank the more than 5,000 people who donated. Although GoFundMe takes a fee from donations, the family will be able to take home around $230,000 of the money donated.

“I have no words to be able to express how grateful we all are for every prayer, every dollar, and every kind of donation everyone has given to them,” Aisha wrote.

She said the family will be holding a funeral for Moon, and that the public is invited if they wanted to mourn his death. She asked to be emailed through the page by anyone wanting to know the details of the funeral.

Along with thanking those who donated, Aisha took the time to remind others not to take life for granted.

“Hug your loved ones, tell them and show them the love you have and appreciation you have for them,” she said.

“Live your life to the fullest, share many memories, laughs and tears together with the people who mean the most.”

Moon’s was the only fatality in the stretch of Highway 401 near Maitland that was severely affected by sudden snow squalls last Wednesday.

Several collisions were reported in the area, including the eight-vehicle collision that killed Moon. OPP noted that in total, 25 commercial vehicles and 22 passenger vehicles were damaged as a result of the series of collisions in the Brockville Highway 401 corridor.

According to posts published on Moon’s Facebook page, he was on his way back from Ottawa, where he was trying to get a passport the day he died.