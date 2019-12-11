Menu

Canada

OPP telling people to stay off Hwy. 401 following 30 car-pileup near Napanee

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 1:24 pm
Updated December 11, 2019 1:29 pm
OPP are asking drivers to stay home and away from Highway 401 following a large pileup and several small collisions on the highway.
OPP are asking motorists to stay home and off the highway following multiple collisions on Highway 401, including what police estimate to be a 30-car pileup in the westbound lanes east of Deseronto.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia man who died in massive Hwy. 401 pileup identified as Air Force member

OPP are saying that several tractor trailers are involved in the crash, and they have warned nearby hospitals to expect a large influx of patients with minor injuries, but as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, there have been no serious injuries reported.

Const. Shannon Cork says along with the large pileup, there are about six other collisions on the highway that OPP are trying to attend.

Cork said OPP from across the region are rushing to the highway to help with the collisions and are asking people to avoid driving altogether since the roads are dangerous due to black ice and poor weather conditions.

The westbound lanes of the Highway 401 are also closed in Brockville at County Road 15 due to a collision. Authorities are reporting several collision in the area.

