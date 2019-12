Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating the discovery of a body in the Beltline on Monday.

Officers were called to an office building located at 602 11 Avenue S.W. just before 7 a.m. by the property manager, who said he found a man in a storage room.

When they arrived, officers determined the man was deceased.

The medical examiner has been called in to help determine if the death is considered suspicious.

