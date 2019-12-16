‘Chelsea Lately’ star Chuy Bravo dies at 63

Actor Chuy Bravo, best known for being Chelsea Handler’s sidekick on Chelsea Lately, has died. He was 63.
According to Entertainment Tonight, Bravo died suddenly in Mexico City on Saturday night after being hospitalized with stomach pains while visiting family.
His cause of death is unclear, but the outlet reports that Bravo’s family had a service for him on Sunday in Mexico, where he was cremated.
Handler posted a tribute on Instagram to Bravo, whose real name was Jesús Melgoza.
“I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do,” Handler wrote of the late actor. “@chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his ‘business calls’ with his ‘business manager,’ or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes.”
“My sister and I were mortified and were apologizing to Chuy, who told us, ‘it’s ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way,'” she wrote. “I love you, Chuy!”
Bravo’s death comes just over a week after Handler posted about his birthday on Dec. 7.
“Happy Birthday to my OG Nugget @chuybravo. I love this picture because–not only does it look like Chuy just launched out of my peekachu, I look like a member of ZZ Top. Happy birthday Chuy, and thank you for 8 years of heavy petting,” she wrote.
Bravo worked with Handler on her E! late-night talk show from 2007 to 2014 when the show ended.
His other acting credits include The Honeymooners in 2005, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End in 2007, The Sex Trip in 2016 and Buscando Nirvana in 2017.
In a 2012 interview with Latina, Bravo revealed he had survived prostate cancer and was a recovering alcoholic.
“I have been through a lot in my life, but I’ve overcome my struggles and now I’m finally living my life,” he said at the time.
After news broke about his death, many of his co-stars shared their condolences on social media.
“Please keep his family in your prayers and remember all the laughs and joy he brought to so many of us,” Heather McDonald, who also worked on Chelsea Lately, said.
Fortune Feimster shared a photo with Bravo, writing: “I’m very sorry to hear about the passing of Chuy. He was a beloved member of the Chelsea Lately family. He loved his job, loved Chelsea so much and everyone on staff, he was always happy and smiling. And fans were crazy about him.”
“Walking through West Hollywood or Las Vegas or really anywhere with him was like being with a rockstar. You will be missed, buddy.”
Chris Franjola also offered his condolences, writing: “I spent almost 8 years laughing and enjoying listening to the stories of his incredible life. Faced with many adversities in life, Chuy never seemed to let any of it break his spirit. We traveled the world together and I’ll miss carrying his scooter.”
“My prayers go out to his family and friends and I hope they find solace in knowing the joy this little guy brought to a lot of people,” Franjola added. “Rest in peace Jesus Melgoza Bravo.”
Many others shared tributes on social media.
