‘Chelsea Lately’ star Chuy Bravo dies at 63

Actor Chuy Bravo, best known for being Chelsea Handler’s sidekick on Chelsea Lately, has died. He was 63.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Bravo died suddenly in Mexico City on Saturday night after being hospitalized with stomach pains while visiting family.

His cause of death is unclear, but the outlet reports that Bravo’s family had a service for him on Sunday in Mexico, where he was cremated.

Handler posted a tribute on Instagram to Bravo, whose real name was Jesús Melgoza.

“I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do,” Handler wrote of the late actor. “@chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his ‘business calls’ with his ‘business manager,’ or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes.”

“I’ll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys [sic], and when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time — saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared,” the Chelsea Chelsea Bang Bang author said.

“My sister and I were mortified and were apologizing to Chuy, who told us, ‘it’s ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way,'” she wrote. “I love you, Chuy!”

Bravo’s death comes just over a week after Handler posted about his birthday on Dec. 7.

“Happy Birthday to my OG Nugget @chuybravo. I love this picture because–not only does it look like Chuy just launched out of my peekachu, I look like a member of ZZ Top. Happy birthday Chuy, and thank you for 8 years of heavy petting,” she wrote.

Bravo worked with Handler on her E! late-night talk show from 2007 to 2014 when the show ended.

His other acting credits include The Honeymooners in 2005, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End in 2007, The Sex Trip in 2016 and Buscando Nirvana in 2017.

In a 2012 interview with Latina, Bravo revealed he had survived prostate cancer and was a recovering alcoholic.

“I have been through a lot in my life, but I’ve overcome my struggles and now I’m finally living my life,” he said at the time.

After news broke about his death, many of his co-stars shared their condolences on social media.

“Please keep his family in your prayers and remember all the laughs and joy he brought to so many of us,” Heather McDonald, who also worked on Chelsea Lately, said.

Fortune Feimster shared a photo with Bravo, writing: “I’m very sorry to hear about the passing of Chuy. He was a beloved member of the Chelsea Lately family. He loved his job, loved Chelsea so much and everyone on staff, he was always happy and smiling. And fans were crazy about him.”

“Walking through West Hollywood or Las Vegas or really anywhere with him was like being with a rockstar. You will be missed, buddy.”

Chris Franjola also offered his condolences, writing: “I spent almost 8 years laughing and enjoying listening to the stories of his incredible life. Faced with many adversities in life, Chuy never seemed to let any of it break his spirit. We traveled the world together and I’ll miss carrying his scooter.”

“My prayers go out to his family and friends and I hope they find solace in knowing the joy this little guy brought to a lot of people,” Franjola added. “Rest in peace Jesus Melgoza Bravo.”

Many others shared tributes on social media.

RIP Chuy. You were a kind soul and always so nice to me and my family. You will be missed in this world 😢 https://t.co/KFQJNZViCi — JEFF WILD (@jiffywild) December 15, 2019

Ugh..We had some good times #chuy… thank you for knowing to give and take a joke.. I will miss you my friend. #chelsealately pic.twitter.com/v3wxZzRRNO — Loni Love (@LoniLove) December 15, 2019

I’m so sad to hear of the passing of my friend @ChuyBravo. He just called me on Wednesday and I couldn’t pick up. I so wish I had. We texted after and made plans to get lunch when he got back from Mexico. Life can really change in a second. How crazy.

My condolences to his family pic.twitter.com/fzE5CWlTRa — Ben Gleib (@bengleib) December 16, 2019

Rest in Peace Chuy Bravo. He packed a lot of life in. I’ll never forget he survived cancer 10 years ago & I caught him smoking a cig with my sister in an alley outside of a show in Boston. 😂 He said, “Let me have my fun, Jen.” He always did. ❤️🙏🏼 — JEN KIRKMAN (@JenKirkman) December 16, 2019

What a sweet man. Always smiling. Always kind. There should be more people like @ChuyBravo in the world. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uiu54DM3Vo — Ross Mathews (@helloross) December 16, 2019

You will be missed @ChuyBravo you were a joy to hang out with on the chelsea set. Rest in paradise Chuy! (@michaelyo and I taking pics backstage with Chuy.) pic.twitter.com/YlMNU9UQcO — Jo Koy (@Jokoy) December 16, 2019

RIP in heaven sweet guy pic.twitter.com/ad2BVcR09T — Amanda Leliever (@rainbow_amanda) December 15, 2019

Rest in peace @ChuyBravo 🕊 thanks for all the laugh you gave us!! https://t.co/QJG1LsCUfP — M.A.K (@MAK_KW) December 16, 2019

#chuybravo aka Jesus Melgoza 🙏🏻 May your soul rest in heavenly peace 💙 pic.twitter.com/Y4ELlXXJqz — Ashlee Ricci (@1AshleeRicci) December 16, 2019

RIP Chuy. You were a charmer when I had the pleasure of meeting you back in 2011. 🌷 #chuybravo pic.twitter.com/2QOPrQSIyO — Samantha Nachos (@lipsticknachos) December 15, 2019

I just heard that Chuy Bravo, whom I worked with at Chelsea Lately, has passed away. To most people, he was just the funny little guy on TV, but he had one of the most amazing lives I've ever heard anyone talk about. pic.twitter.com/9e6UrtJ4VO — Guy Branum (@guybranum) December 15, 2019

R. I. P. To a real one CHUY BRAVO 😭😢😢😢 always put a smile on our faces will definitely be missed pic.twitter.com/0WCxEittan — 🌸Kayana Maree Aubriie🌸 (@KayanaMaree) December 16, 2019

