Child actor Jack Burns dies at 14

Send this page to someone via email

Jack Burns, the Scottish child actor and ballet dancer, died on Sunday, Dec. 1. He was 14.

Burns was best known for his roles in a variety of different TV series, including One of Us and In Plain Sight.

In 2012, Burns joined the Elite Academy of Dance, which is a classical ballet college in his hometown of Greenock, Scotland. He dedicated much of his time to dancing with the institute and was often referred to as “the next Billy Elliott,” according to Metro U.K.

The Elite Academy of Dance confirmed the boy’s death in a Facebook post on Monday morning. Though the cause of death was not revealed, he was reportedly found dead in his home.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we write this post. Tragically as you know we lost our much loved student Jack Burns on Sunday 1st of December,” the school wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dies at age 61

“Jack was an inspiration to everyone at Elite and touched the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of working and dancing with him. We and all of Jacks [sic] family and friends are naturally completely devastated and at a loss for words and answers.”



As reported by Metro U.K., local authorities said they are not treating Burns’ death as suspicious.

The teen was also a student at St. Columba’s School in Kilmacolm and is survived by parents, Karen and Robert, as well as his brother, Rory — who appeared in the W Network‘s much-beloved TV series, Outlander.

READ MORE: Move over, Macaulay: Meet Archie Yates, the new lead in the upcoming ‘Home Alone’ reboot

“All our thoughts and prayers at this time are with Jack’s immediate family and friends but especially with his parents and brother,” the Elite Academy of Dance concluded in its Facebook post.

Burns’ funeral took place at St. Mary’s Church in Greenock on Thursday morning.

— Global News and the W Network are properties of Corus Entertainment.