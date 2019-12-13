Comedian Chris Cotton dies at 32

Comedian Chris Cotton, best known for his Comedy Central online talk show Every Damn Day, died Thursday from unknown causes. He was 32.
Comedy Central confirmed Cotton’s death in a tweet.
“We’re devastated by the loss of Chris Cotton — a hilarious comedian, a beloved member of the Comedy Central family and a joy to be around,” the network said. “He will be missed.”
READ MORE: Child actor Jack Burns dies at 14
Cotton started on Every Damn Day as a writer but became host of the show last year.
Cotton, originally from Philadelphia, wrote a book titled What My Dad Did: My Theory on Joke Writing.
In September, Cotton’s wife, Ericalynn Cotton, announced they were expecting their first child in February 2020.
A GoFundMe has been set up in the late comedian’s honour for his family and has almost reached its goal of $50,000.
“It’s with great sadness we announce the untimely passing of our friend and brother CHRIS COTTON. We’ve set up this *official fundraiser* with the blessings of his loving wife, Erica,” the GoFundMe page’s description said.
“All monies will go directly to her and their growing family. If Chris ever made you laugh, enraged or shake your head please pay that forward with a donation.”
Broad City actor Hannibal Buress revealed he had just booked Cotton for a festival and linked to the GoFundMe page.
“A few weeks ago Chris Cotton randomly hit me up to thank me for a gig I got him YEARS ago that led to some other work for him,” Buress wrote. “I was in the middle of booking Isola Fest and booked him during the call. I was psyched to see him this weekend. RIP.”
Many others shared their condolences on social media once news of Cotton’s passing spread.
The Loft at City Winery in Philadelphia is hosting a comedy show in Cotton’s honour on Jan. 6.
COMMENTS