Comedian Chris Cotton dies at 32

Comedian Chris Cotton, best known for his Comedy Central online talk show Every Damn Day, died Thursday from unknown causes. He was 32.

Comedy Central confirmed Cotton’s death in a tweet.

“We’re devastated by the loss of Chris Cotton — a hilarious comedian, a beloved member of the Comedy Central family and a joy to be around,” the network said. “He will be missed.”

We’re devastated by the loss of Chris Cotton – a hilarious comedian, a beloved member of the Comedy Central family and a joy to be around. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/b7DU4AeGsE — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) December 11, 2019

Cotton started on Every Damn Day as a writer but became host of the show last year.

Cotton, originally from Philadelphia, wrote a book titled What My Dad Did: My Theory on Joke Writing.

In September, Cotton’s wife, Ericalynn Cotton, announced they were expecting their first child in February 2020.

A GoFundMe has been set up in the late comedian’s honour for his family and has almost reached its goal of $50,000.

“It’s with great sadness we announce the untimely passing of our friend and brother CHRIS COTTON. We’ve set up this *official fundraiser* with the blessings of his loving wife, Erica,” the GoFundMe page’s description said.

“All monies will go directly to her and their growing family. If Chris ever made you laugh, enraged or shake your head please pay that forward with a donation.”

Broad City actor Hannibal Buress revealed he had just booked Cotton for a festival and linked to the GoFundMe page.

“A few weeks ago Chris Cotton randomly hit me up to thank me for a gig I got him YEARS ago that led to some other work for him,” Buress wrote. “I was in the middle of booking Isola Fest and booked him during the call. I was psyched to see him this weekend. RIP.”

A few weeks ago Chris Cotton randomly hit me up to thank me for a gig I got him YEARS ago that led to some other work for him. I was in the middle of booking Isola Fest and booked him during the call. I was psyched to see him this weekend. RIP. https://t.co/Ge5SdSIb8O pic.twitter.com/1bkO1SKFil — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) December 12, 2019

Many others shared their condolences on social media once news of Cotton’s passing spread.

Chris Cotton was a beautiful person with so much love to give. Everyone loved him instantly. He regularly made me laugh so hard that I cried. I am honored that I got to work with him and know him. Love you, Chris. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/kxLq8iE5Oa — nate dern (@natedern) December 12, 2019

What a total shit year. Philly lost a great comic and a truly great person. My heart goes out to the family of Chris Cotton and all those close to him. Chris was also about to be a dad. Here’s a link to he and his wife’s Amazon registry:https://t.co/Pf4xk5klfE#ripchriscotton pic.twitter.com/pLszIzePB0 — Michelle Biloon (@biloon) December 11, 2019

I didn't know Chris Cotton, but it always hurts to lose another comic. His first child is due in February. Please consider making a donation to he and his wife's baby registry. Diapers are expensive and she will be needing all of our help. https://t.co/NqJ0hR4DV2 — Adam “Spooky Christmas Name” Cozens (@AdamCozens27) December 11, 2019

Chris and his wife were expecting a baby. Go and give what you can. https://t.co/pHjP9AHdSf — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) December 12, 2019

Chris Cotton built a comedy scene in Philly that gave a start to some of the funniest comics I know. Almost all of my closest friends in comedy I met hanging outside a show he created. RIP. — Chris O'Connor (@aChrisOConnor) December 11, 2019

Legit heart broken at the new about Chris Cotton. He was a homie and wonderful human being. He’ll be missed greatly. RIP — Alexis Guerreros (@NotAlexis) December 11, 2019

Keep your cup empty so people like this can fill it when you're around them. One day you'll wish you had more time with each other, be present while you're still here. Rest in peace Chris Cotton. To you the reader, you're still here. Enjoy it, DM me if you're not. pic.twitter.com/ObLmmLvjqw — Mike Salvi (@themikesalvi) December 11, 2019

We’re heartbroken to hear about Chris Cotton. He was a comedy powerhouse, generous with his time and talents, and one of the nicest guys you could meet. We were lucky to have him. pic.twitter.com/0gEVhRb1u5 — CAVE! (@CavePhilly) December 11, 2019

So sad to hear about Chris Cotton. He was always kind and always real. And I always noticed him helping others get work and get booked. (including myself) His wife is due in February. Heartbreaking. Will tweet any info to donate as soon as I find out. https://t.co/XK6kYSBfaj — Sal Vulcano (@SalVulcano) December 11, 2019

Chris Cotton passed away yesterday. Chris was a friend and a comic who was on my old podcast a lot. He was so funny. He leaves behind his wife who is expecting.. It’s massively tragic. If you have the means to donate to help, please click this link.https://t.co/bqM86y0rxp pic.twitter.com/gu6ubg6cE9 — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) December 12, 2019

RIP. Cotton was an amazing person, comic, and friend. Many people owe so much to him. There isn’t a comic in NYC or Philly who doesn’t know how funny he was. Thanks for laughs, advice, and love. Chris leaves behind a wife and unborn child. Please donate.https://t.co/OvPgPs3hD3 pic.twitter.com/nBUfw4JNqJ — Kevin Ryan (@KevinRyanComedy) December 11, 2019

The Loft at City Winery in Philadelphia is hosting a comedy show in Cotton’s honour on Jan. 6.