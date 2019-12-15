Sherwood Park woman takes her jewelry from local markets to the Golden Globes

Dixie Herman started Ten Degrees jewelry a year ago. She designs eye catching necklaces and rings, that people can customize to their liking.

The Sherwood Park woman doesn’t have a store front and is often at local markets in the Edmonton area, but in January she will be at the gifting suite at the Golden Globes in Hollywood.

“They contacted me through email,” Herman said. “At first I thought it was a scam, because I thought, ‘Oh, are you sure you got the right person?’ And then when she called, then I realized, okay, it’s not a (scam).”

The rings range in price from about $130 to $250. Herman will be bringing up to 150 rings to gift.

“(The stars) will be stopping by my table and they will see my four new designs, and hopefully ask my story. Then they get to choose what they like and I gift it to them.”

For the gifting suite, Herman has created three options for women: a rose gold, silver and gold, and an all silver design. There is one design for men, Herman said it’s chic. The designs won’t be revealed until she is in Hollywood.

After the rings are given to the stars, they will be made available on the website for the public to purchase.

“It’s truly crazy, I never would of thought that people would just love it this much.” Tweet This

“I design it, yes, but really you are the designer, because I bring you the pieces and then you create what is your story and what resonates with you.”

Many of her designs have Canadian inspiration.

Other businesses in the Edmonton area have been recognized by American award shows. Farm Wife Style out of Leduc county was at the 2016 Oscars, and Sumptuous Lollies made a lolly pop with gold flakes that were put in gift bags at the Grammy’s in February. Sherwood Park’s Confetti Sweets was also featured by the 2015 Oscars.

“It’s pretty special, you have to wonder if they have some sort of connection, or if they watch our area,” Herman said. Tweet This

