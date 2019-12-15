2 people in custody after man fatally shot in Lacombe, Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his early 20s is dead after an early morning shooting in Lacombe, Alta., Sunday.

Lacombe Police Service was called after the man arrived at the Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre with the gunshot wound.

He died in hospital as a result of his injuries, police said.

Investigators said the death is suspicious.

Two people of interest were identified Sunday and later arrested.

Lacombe is about 25 kilometres north of Red Deer.

