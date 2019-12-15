Menu

Fatal Shooting

2 people in custody after man fatally shot in Lacombe, Alberta

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted December 15, 2019 5:22 pm
Updated December 15, 2019 6:05 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. . The Canadian Press

A man in his early 20s is dead after an early morning shooting in Lacombe, Alta., Sunday.

Lacombe Police Service was called after the man arrived at the Lacombe Hospital and Care Centre with the gunshot wound.

He died in hospital as a result of his injuries, police said.

Investigators said the death is suspicious.

READ MORE: RCMP ask public for tips as they investigate violent robbery of hitchhiker in Red Deer area

Two people of interest were identified Sunday and later arrested.

Lacombe is about 25 kilometres north of Red Deer.

