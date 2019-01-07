Police investigate ‘random’ shooting on rural property near Airdrie

Airdrie RCMP are asking for the public’s help after someone fired a weapon at a rural property in Rocky View County.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 3, the residents of a home close to Calterra Estates Drive and Range Road 13 were awakened by a loud bang, police said.

The homeowners attributed the noise to the wind and opted to not to look into the source of the noise until the morning, according to police.

“In the morning, it was discovered that a window in their house was broken and a bullet was located and recovered by RCMP,” a police news release said Monday. “The RCMP does not believe the homeowners were targeted and feel that this was most likely a random incident.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.

