Don Tremaine – longtime Nova Scotia broadcaster – dies at 91

Send this page to someone via email

Don Tremaine, a longtime Nova Scotia broadcaster, has died. He was 91.

Tremaine was best known as the emcee of Don Messer’s Jubilee, a popular weekly music show that aired on full CBC TV network from 1959 to 1969. He also hosted CBC Radio’s Information Morning from 1971 to 1987.

“Ever stoic and optimistic in the face of this final phase of discomfort and pain, Don left this life the way he lived it: with grace, dignity and surrounded by all of the people he loved so deeply,” an obituary written by his family reads.

“Sleep well, Dad, and know that you are deeply loved and desperately missed. Always.” Tweet This

READ MORE: ‘He’s had a genius for friendship’: former N.S. NDP MLA Gordie Gosse dies at 64

According to the obituary, Tremaine was born in Boston, Mass., on June 27, 1928, then moved to Halifax at the age of three.

Story continues below advertisement

He was introduced to broadcasting as a teenager and quickly discovered a passion and talent for “the game,” and spent close to 40 years cultivating one of the most recognizable voices and reputations in the country.”

Termaine was awarded the Order of Canada in 1996, which his family says was his “defining moment in a lifetime of service and distinction.” He also held a honourary doctorate from Saint Mary’s University.

“Blessed with a ribald (some might suggest raunchy) sense of humour, Don’s booming baritone and infectious laugh could rattle concrete foundations all over the city,” the obituary continues. “While he never sought the role of ‘life of the party,’ he could certainly ignite one that required a catalyst.”

1:51 QEII wish program helping make goodbyes a bit easier QEII wish program helping make goodbyes a bit easier

Tremaine also held a role as a Citizenship Court Judge, according to the obituary, and pursued volunteer work at the IWK Children’s Hospital and the Halifax School for the Blind.

The obituary says a private celebration of life will be held at a later date.