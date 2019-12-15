Winnipeg puts home win streak on the line against Philadelphia

Send this page to someone via email

Philadelphia Flyers (17-10-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (19-11-2, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg hosts Philadelphia looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Jets are 9-5-1 at home. Winnipeg has converted on 15.5% of power-play opportunities, scoring 15 power-play goals.

The Flyers are 7-8-1 in road games. Philadelphia has scored 19 power-play goals, converting on 17.4% of chances.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 32 points, scoring 14 goals and registering 18 assists. Kyle Connor has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Philippe Myers leads the Flyers with a plus-14 in 18 games played this season. Scott Laughton has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Flyers: Tyler Pitlick: day to day (undisclosed), Scott Laughton: day to day (undisclosed), Oskar Lindblom: out for season (upper-body), Travis Konecny: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.