Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Utility rates for Regina residents to rise 3% starting Jan. 1

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted December 14, 2019 7:25 pm
Updated December 14, 2019 7:34 pm
Utility rates will increase for Regina residents in January.
Utility rates will increase for Regina residents in January. File Photo / Getty Images

The average utility bill for households in Regina will increase by about $4 a month, or about $50 annually, starting Jan. 1.

This translates to a utility rate increase of three per cent for 2020.

The average commercial customer will see an increase of $385 annually.

READ MORE: Regina approves 2020 budget with 3.25 % property tax increase

Regina City Council approved the increase as part of their $142.3 million utility fund operating budget. The 2020 budget will see an increase of $3.3 million over 2019 which is attributed to the rate increase and population growth.

The utility budget is used to fund water, wastewater and drainage infrastructure and to provide services to Regina residents.

Over $16 million will go to water infrastructure renewal, over $10 million will go to wastewater infrastructure and another $2.9 million will go to drainage infrastructure.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: SaskPower bills to increase Jan. 1 as carbon tax rate rises

Another $53.9 million will be transferred to the reserve while $5.1 million will pay back debt.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WaterInfrastructureCity of ReginaSewerWastewaterUtilities2020 budgetUtility Ratesregina budget 2020utility rate increase
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.