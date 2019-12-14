Utility rates for Regina residents to rise 3% starting Jan. 1

Send this page to someone via email

The average utility bill for households in Regina will increase by about $4 a month, or about $50 annually, starting Jan. 1.

This translates to a utility rate increase of three per cent for 2020.

The average commercial customer will see an increase of $385 annually.

Regina City Council approved the increase as part of their $142.3 million utility fund operating budget. The 2020 budget will see an increase of $3.3 million over 2019 which is attributed to the rate increase and population growth.

The utility budget is used to fund water, wastewater and drainage infrastructure and to provide services to Regina residents.

Over $16 million will go to water infrastructure renewal, over $10 million will go to wastewater infrastructure and another $2.9 million will go to drainage infrastructure.

Another $53.9 million will be transferred to the reserve while $5.1 million will pay back debt.