Crime

Cape Breton man, 43, faces charge of criminal negligence in infant boy’s death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2019 3:48 pm
Cape Breton Regional Police have arrested a 43-year-old man in relation to the death of a four-month-old boy.
Cape Breton Regional Police have arrested a 43-year-old man in relation to the death of a four-month-old boy. File/ Global News

A 43-year-old Cape Breton man is facing charges in relation to the death of a four-month-old boy.

Jason Wayne Comer will appear in Sydney provincial court Jan. 29 charged with criminal negligence causing death.

He’s also charged with failing to provide the necessities of life for the infant.

Cape Breton Regional Police – who didn’t disclose the man’s relationship to the child – said the charges follow an investigation into the infant’s Oct. 9 death.

Investigators originally responded to a Cottage Street residence in Sydney, where paramedics were on scene attending to an infant in distress.

The boy was transported to Glace Bay Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
