3 Cape Breton police officers charged for speeding

Three Cape Breton police officers have been fined and will need to complete extra training after being found in violation of the Motor Vehicle Act.

In a news release Tuesday, Cape Breton Regional Police said the charges are a result of two incidents that happened in May and August.

On May 19, police say there was a collision between a police cruiser and a citizen vehicle on Memorial Drive in North Sydney.

As a result, police say the constable has been charged with one count of “failing to operate a vehicle at a careful and prudent speed for existing conditions.” The offence carries a fine of $410, six demerit points and a one-week licence suspension.

Police say the second incident, which involved a crash between two police cruisers, happened on Aug. 6 on Highway 125.

The two constables have also been charged with failing to operate a motor vehicle in a careful and prudent manner.

In both instances, police say the constables were responding to emergency calls.

“Although there are certain exemptions under the Motor Vehicle Act for emergency response, officers must still drive with due care and attention to ensure public safety,” said Deputy Chief Robert Walsh in a statement. “Police officers are human and do make mistakes; but they are not above the law and must be held to a high standard in order to maintain public confidence and trust in the police.”

“We are satisfied the officers were acting in good faith responding to emergency calls and that internal discipline and training is the appropriate course of action.”

Traffic reconstructionists conducted investigations into both collisions, according to police, resulting in the charges. Supplementary internal review processes were also completed.

Police say in addition to the fines, the officers will be required to complete extra training to “correct and strengthen their driving behaviours.”

Cape Breton police are now incorporating an additional driver training course geared towards defensive driving in emergency situations for all officers.