Economy

Deficit lower than expected, says Manitoba government

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2019 3:09 pm
The Manitoba government says its deficit is running a little lower than expected. Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding speaks at an announcement in Winnipeg, Friday, March 15, 2019.
The Manitoba government says its deficit is running a little lower than expected. Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding speaks at an announcement in Winnipeg, Friday, March 15, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Manitoba government says its deficit is running a little lower than expected.

New figures from the Finance Department show the province is expecting to be $350 million in the red for the fiscal year that will end in March.

That is $10 million lower than the Progressive Conservative government predicted in the budget last spring.

READ MORE: New numbers show Manitoba government closer to balancing budget

Finance Minister Scott Fielding says health-care spending is running above budget, but other departments are tracking lower than expected.

One of the biggest factors is a sharp drop in infrastructure spending in areas such as education and housing.

The government has promised to balance the budget by the 2022-23 fiscal year, and Fielding says the latest numbers show the province is on track to meet that target.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
