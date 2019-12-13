Calgary New Year’s Eve 2019: fireworks and free, family-friendly events

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re going to ring in 2020 in Calgary, you’ll be able to celebrate by watching a free fireworks display.

The City of Calgary will once again be setting off fireworks from the Calgary Tower at midnight.

“Wherever you are in the city, we hope you look up to see the spectacular sparks of colour light up the sky,” superintendent of Arts and Culture Teresa Byrne said in a news release.

If you’re not in the downtown core on New Year’s Eve, or not in Calgary at all, you’ll still be able to watch the fireworks display via a livestream on the City of Calgary’s website.

There will be several road closures in place as a result of the fireworks display, all of which will run from 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 12:15 a.m. Jan. 1:

Centre Street S.E., from 8 Avenue S.E. to 9 Avenue S.E.

9 Avenue S.W. from 1 Street S.W. to 1 Avenue S.E.

The south sidewalk on 9 Avenue S.W. in front of the Calgary Tower.

Fireworks aren’t the only New Year’s spectacle in the downtown core this year; Olympic Plaza will have extended skating hours, outdoor fire pits and ice sculptures.

For more outdoor activities, you can head to Bowness Park — which will also have extended outdoor skating hours and fire pits — or visit the Lions Festival of Lights at Confederation Park.

If you’re worried about the cold weather, stick indoors and visit the Village Square Leisure Centre or Southland Leisure Centre from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. for a pool party.

Other venues with indoor options for a family-friendly New Year’s Eve include the Central Library’s family party from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. or Studio Bell’s New Year’s Eve Family Bash from 5 p.m.-9 p.m.