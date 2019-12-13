Pickup truck crashes into pizzeria in downtown Brighton: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured after a pickup truck hauling a trailer crashed into a restaurant in downtown Brighton on Friday morning.

Northumberland OPP responded to the reported collision at the intersection of Prince Edward and Elizabeth streets around 11 a.m.

At the scene, officers discovered a pickup truck which had gone through Vito’s pizzeria on Prince Edward Street.

No drive through service here….#NthldOPP currently at the scene of a collision in #Brighton involving a truck that went through a local restaurant to avoid a serious collision with a car that disobeyed a traffic light. No serious injuries. Charges to be laid. #RoadSafety. ^kj pic.twitter.com/GaSPthf0wZ — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) December 13, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say the truck veered off to the street to avoid a serious collision with a car which allegedly disobeyed a traffic light. Two people in the truck and two others in the car were all taken to hospital with minor injuries.

0:14 Surveillance video captures truck crashing into Brighton restaurant Surveillance video captures truck crashing into Brighton restaurant

Braison Drysdale, a cook at the restaurant, was preparing a pickup order when he walked away from the counter area just as the truck entered the building. He says he considers himself lucky to be alive.

“I hear a crash and look up and there is a truck coming into the building,” he said. “It starts off as a normal day and all of a sudden – I don’t know if I’ve ever been so scared in my life – it was unreal.”

Charges are expected to be laid, OPP stated.

0:32 Transport truck rolls on Hwy. 401 near Grafton Transport truck rolls on Hwy. 401 near Grafton