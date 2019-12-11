Menu

Crime

Nearly 3,300 illegal cannabis plants seized from former school in Cramahe Township: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 12:32 pm
Nearly 3,300 cannabis plants were seized in Cramahe Township on Tuesday.

Three people face drug charges after OPP seized nearly 3,300 illegal cannabis plants from a former school in Cramahe Township on Tuesday.

Officers executed a search warrant at the former South Cramahe Public School at the intersection of Little Lake Road and Purdy Road east of the town of Colborne.

Inside the building, officers seized 3,297 marijuana plants valued at more than $3.25 million. They also seized a BMW motor vehicle, a generator, a snowblower, a sprayer and $2,500 in cash.

Story continues below advertisement

Three people were arrested.

Alex Nguyen, 21, of Toronto, Van Hung Nguyen, 49, of North York and David Pham of Kitchener were arrested and charged with:

  • Possession for the purpose of distributing
  • Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling
  • Cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four cannabis plants
  • Cultivating or harvesting any cannabis at a place that is not their dwelling house
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Pham was additionally charged with possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place.

OPP say an electrical services authority, the township fire department and the township assisted police in the investigation and assessment of the building.

