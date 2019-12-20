What’s open and closed in Kingston over the 2019 holiday season

Send this page to someone via email

With the holiday season upon us, many will have the week of Dec. 23 off, and those lucky few might even get the week of Dec. 30 off.

Whether your week is filled with Christmas parties, New Year’s celebrations or lazy days with the family, it’s always good to know exactly what’s open and what’s closed in the city over the break.

If you’re looking for something fun to do on New Year’s Eve, don’t forget that the city hosts the K-Town Countdown, which will be held at the INVISTA Centre on Dec. 31, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., offering free public skating, guided tours of the original Hockey Hall of Fame and other family-friendly activities.

Food and drink

All Beer Stores will be open on Dec. 24 until 6 p.m., but closed for Christmas Day and Boxing Day. All Beer Stores will be open until 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and closed on New Year’s Day.

All LCBOs will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day in Kingston. Most stores will be open until 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. in Kingston on New Year’s Eve but will be closed on New Year’s Day.

The Princess Street Loblaws will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, but will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Dec. 24, 26 and Dec. 31.

Midland Avenue Loblaws will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day but will be open regular hours every other day.

All No Frills will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, but will be open all other days. No Frills says they will be deciding exact hours on Monday, Dec. 23.

Metro in Kingston will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, and will be running on limited hours on Dec. 24, 26 and Dec. 31.

FreshCo will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, and will be running on limited hours on Dec. 24, 26 and Dec. 31.

Farm Boy will be closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, and will be running on limited hours on Dec. 24 and 31.

Walmart will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, and will be closing early on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve (at 6 p.m.).

Entertainment

Cineplex Odeon theatres are open all year round.

Landmark Cinemas are open all year round.

Upper Canada Village’s Alight at Night will be closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but will be running from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Jan. 4.

The Grand Theatre Box Office will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31 and from noon to 6 p.m. on Dec. 28 and 29, but closed Dec. 25 to 27 and Jan. 1.

Skating in the square is open depending on the weather, but skate rentals will not be available Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day.

City services

All city administrative offices will be closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.

There will be no garbage, recycling or green bin collection on Dec. 25, 26 or on Jan. 1., but there will be collection on Dec. 24. Unless pick-up is on Monday, collectibles will be picked up two days after the normal pick-up day the week following Christmas Day, including on weekends. After New Year’s Day, garbage, recycling and green bins will be collected one day after the normal pick-up day.

Kingston Transit will be operating regular service on Christmas Eve, but will not be in service on Christmas Day. On Boxing Day, Dec. 26, buses will be running on a Sunday schedule. Buses will be running regularly on Dec. 31 but will not be in service on New Year’s Day.

Kingston Access Service will be running regular service on Dec. 24, will run limited service from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Christmas Day and limited service from 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 26. Kingston Access Service will provide regular service on Dec. 31 but the office will be closed on Jan. 1.

Utilities Kingston and Kingston Hydro will be closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.

All public library branches will be closed Dec. 23 to 26 and Dec. 30 to Jan. 1.

All arenas will be open until 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, and open from noon to 6 p.m. on Dec. 28 and 29, but they will be closed from Dec. 25 to 27 and on New Year’s Day.

The Artillery Park Aquatic Centre will be open until 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31, but closed from Dec. 25 and 26 and on Jan. 1.

The INVISTA Fitness & Wellness Centre will be open until 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31, and closed from Dec. 25 and 26 and on Jan. 1.

The Rideau Heights Community Centre and Library will remain open until 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31, but will be closed on Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.

Kingston Area Recycling Centre will be closed on Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1. After Christmas, trees can be dropped off free-of-charge at the recycling centre.

The Tett Centre will be closed from Dec. 24 to 26 and on Dec. 31 and again on Jan. 1.

The city’s Heritage Resource Centre will be closed from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2.

