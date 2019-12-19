Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Trending

U.S. family brings home Christmas tree — with an owl asleep in it

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 3:18 pm
Katie McBride Newman's family discovered an owl in their Christmas tree.
Katie McBride Newman's family discovered an owl in their Christmas tree. Katie McBride Newman/Facebook

Owl be home for Christmas!

A Georgia family brought home a Christmas tree on the evening of Dec. 12, and began decorating it with ornaments and lights.

What they didn’t realize was they’d brought home a lot more than a fir tree. They ended up with an owl, too.

While the Newman family was finishing dinner that night, Katie McBride Newman’s daughter, India, went to another room.

READ MORE: Man builds very fetching ‘stick library’ for local dogs in New Zealand

“She comes very dramatically into the dining room and goes, ‘Mama, that ornament scared me,'” Newman told CNN.

“Then, she burst into tears.”

Amusingly enough, Newman has a particular affinity for owls. The family’s decorations include many variations of the bird, so at first she thought India had just spotted a new one.

Story continues below advertisement

But lo and behold, when Newman went to check out what had startled her daughter, it was an actual bird. It turned its head and looked at her.

“And I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s a real owl,'” she explained, adding that it could have been in their home for weeks.

READ MORE: Tabby cat captures hearts with ‘thick southern accent’ meow

The Newmans brought the tree home not long after U.S. Thanksgiving in November. They never leave their doors or windows open, they said, so there’s no chance the owl flew in.

She shared video footage of the owl on Facebook, calling the incident “Owlgate.” Newman provided numerous updates, writing that they successfully fed the bird raw chicken.

In hopes of their winged friend finding its own way out, they left their doors open that night, but it didn’t budge.

Eventually, someone from the Chattahoochee Nature Center stopped by, caught the bird and placed it in a cage.

The family was instructed to leave the owl in the cage in a dark room and to release it once the sun went down.

Owl attack leaves Fraser Valley man without his hat
Owl attack leaves Fraser Valley man without his hat

The bird was identified as an Eastern screech owl, a very common species in the Georgia area, nature centre spokesperson Jon Copsey told CNN.

Story continues below advertisement

On Dec. 14, Newman shared a fundraiser for the nature centre on her Facebook page.

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

You have a Christmas tree you don’t need anymore — now what?
You have a Christmas tree you don’t need anymore — now what?
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AnimalsGeorgiaOwlChristmas 2019holiday 2019Chattahoochee Nature CenterGeorgia Christmas treeowl discovered christmas treeowl discovered in Christmas treeowl found christmas treeowl in christmas tree
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.