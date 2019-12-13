Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Fatal crash closes stretch of Talbot Line near St. Thomas: Elgin OPP

By Jess Brady 980 CFPL
Posted December 13, 2019 11:50 am
Updated December 13, 2019 12:28 pm
Elgin OPP have closed Talbot Line between Sunset Drive and Ron McNeil Line after a serious crash.
Elgin OPP have closed Talbot Line between Sunset Drive and Ron McNeil Line after a serious crash. Andrew Graham / 980 CFPL News

Elgin OPP are investigating a fatal crash near St. Thomas.

Officers say the collision between a transport truck and a SUV happened around 7:48 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13 along Talbot Line (Hwy. 3) between Sunset Drive and Ron McNeil Line.

Multiple OPP cruisers along with fire crews remained at the scene as of early Friday afternoon and Cst. Adam Crewdson noted technical collision investigators would be on site as well.

Story continues below advertisement

Crewdson says the transport truck was travelling toward Windsor and while the SUV was heading toward London.

A third vehicle was also damaged in during the incident as it struck debris from the initial collision.

Further details about the fatality haven’t been released nor is there information about the extent of any other possible injuries.

With files from Andrew Graham 

Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashOPPCollisionCN RailHighway 3St. Thomaselgin oppTalbot LineSunset Driveron mcneil linecrash st. thomas
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.