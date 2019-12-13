Fatal crash closes stretch of Talbot Line near St. Thomas: Elgin OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Elgin OPP are investigating a fatal crash near St. Thomas.

Officers say the collision between a transport truck and a SUV happened around 7:48 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13 along Talbot Line (Hwy. 3) between Sunset Drive and Ron McNeil Line.

Multiple OPP cruisers along with fire crews remained at the scene as of early Friday afternoon and Cst. Adam Crewdson noted technical collision investigators would be on site as well.

At a crash on the railway crossing on Talbot Line (Hwy 3) west of Ron McNeil Line/Ford Rd. Multiple OPP on sight and spotted a CN Rail truck headed to the scene. No word from @OPP_WR on fatalities/injuries. Talbot closed from Ron McNeil to Sunset Dr #Talbotville pic.twitter.com/kX3hwimIfI — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) December 13, 2019

Crewdson says the transport truck was travelling toward Windsor and while the SUV was heading toward London.

A third vehicle was also damaged in during the incident as it struck debris from the initial collision.

Further details about the fatality haven’t been released nor is there information about the extent of any other possible injuries.

With files from Andrew Graham