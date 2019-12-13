Fatal crash closes stretch of Talbot Line near St. Thomas: Elgin OPP

Elgin OPP are investigating a fatal crash near St. Thomas.
Officers say the collision between a transport truck and a SUV happened around 7:48 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13 along Talbot Line (Hwy. 3) between Sunset Drive and Ron McNeil Line.
Multiple OPP cruisers along with fire crews remained at the scene as of early Friday afternoon and Cst. Adam Crewdson noted technical collision investigators would be on site as well.
Crewdson says the transport truck was travelling toward Windsor and while the SUV was heading toward London.
A third vehicle was also damaged in during the incident as it struck debris from the initial collision.
Further details about the fatality haven’t been released nor is there information about the extent of any other possible injuries.
With files from Andrew Graham
