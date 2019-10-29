Menu

2 drivers in critical condition following Imperial Road crash: Elgin OPP

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 29, 2019 2:16 pm
Updated October 29, 2019 2:17 pm
FILE.
FILE. Global News

Ontario Provincial police say two drivers are in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision Tuesday morning.

The crash on Imperial Road in Malahide Township, Elgin County occurred at roughly 7:35 a.m. and involved two vehicles, police say.

Imperial Road is closed between Lyons Line and Mapleton Line and an emergency detour route is in place. As of publication time, police had yet to say when they expect the roadway to reopen.

Police have not released any information about the cause of the crash or any information about the injured drivers.

