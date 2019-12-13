Menu

Crime

Halifax police charge 2 with drug trafficking

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 12:45 pm
Halifax police have charged two people in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.
Halifax police have charged two people in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. File Photo / Global News

Halfiax police have charged two people in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

Officers arrested a man and a woman in a vehicle without incident on Hilden Drive at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators searched the pair and seized more than $18,000 as well as quantities of powder cocaine, crack cocaine and other undisclosed drugs.

Dion Francis Covin, 53, of Halifax has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of breach of undertaking.

Kimberlea Anne Marie Gander, 39, of Williamswood, N.S., has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count of breach of undertaking and one count of breach of probation.

Both are scheduled to appear in Halfiax Provincial Court on Friday to face the charges.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax Regional PoliceCocaineDrug Traffickinghalifax policeHalifax crimeDrugWilliamswoodHilden DriveDion Francis CovinDrug Trafficking CocaineKimberlea Anne Marie Gander
