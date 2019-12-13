Freezing rain and heavy snowfall expected in Peterborough region on weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says to brace for freezing rain following by “significant” snowfall in the Peterborough region this weekend.

In a special weather statement issued on Friday morning, Environment Canada says a developing East Coast storm will bring heavy snow and the risk of freezing rain to the area on Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The freezing rain is not expected to last long, but will transition over to snow during the day Saturday, the statement says.

“The snow will then continue, heavy at times, into Saturday night with significant accumulations possible by Sunday morning,” the statement reads.

Environment Canada cautions the weather may result in difficult travel conditions on Saturday night.

