Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

What’s the difference between a ‘Winter Storm’ and a ‘Blizzard’?

By Mike Koncan Global News
Posted October 12, 2019 6:00 am
Crews cleanup during an early winter storm with heavy wet snow which caused caused fallen trees, many on cars, and power lines in Winnipeg early Friday morning.
Crews cleanup during an early winter storm with heavy wet snow which caused caused fallen trees, many on cars, and power lines in Winnipeg early Friday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winter storms and blizzards sound very similar but there’s one key difference — visibility.

Blizzard warnings are issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada when visibility is 400 metres or less due to falling or blowing snow for at least four hours.

There is no minimum expected snowfall requirement for a blizzard, meaning these warnings can be issued when no new snow is falling.

There are times when snowfall from the day before will blow around furiously in strong winds and if it is reducing visibility to less than 400 metres, a blizzard warning is warranted.

READ MORE: Winnipeg mayor asks employers to consider letting workers go home early as Colorado low pounds Manitoba

Winter storm warnings are more flexible in their description.

These warnings can be put in place for a few different reasons but their most common is when there is significant snowfall expected combined with potentially hazardous weather of a different kind such as freezing rain, strong winds, blowing snow or an extreme wind.

Story continues below advertisement

They can also be issued for a major snowfall (25 cm or more in a 24 hour period) or when potential blizzard conditions are expected.

For a list of all the warning criteria from Environment and Climate Change Canada, click here.

Crews work to fix downed light standard in Winnipeg storm
Crews work to fix downed light standard in Winnipeg storm

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Winnipeg weatherManitoba weatherMBstormmanitoba snowManitoba winter stormManitoba Blizzard
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.