Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Drugs, stolen property found after B.C. police stop vehicle with spike belt

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 6:00 pm
West Vancouver police claim that a man of no fixed address and a Kelowna woman were on alleged crime spree. The two were stopped by police after officers deployed a spike belt to disable their vehicle.
West Vancouver police claim that a man of no fixed address and a Kelowna woman were on alleged crime spree. The two were stopped by police after officers deployed a spike belt to disable their vehicle. West Vancouver Police Department

Drugs and stolen property were seized following the arrest of two people whom police say were on an alleged crime spree.

West Vancouver police say the pair, including a woman from Kelowna, were arrested on Dec. 1 after officers used a spike belt to disable their vehicle on Highway 99.

According to police, the two allegedly failed to stop for Whistler RCMP that morning, with the vehicle last seen travelling southbound on Highway 99.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Okanagan RCMP used aircraft, spike belt to stop car, but it wasn’t the vehicle they were looking for

“Anticipating that the vehicle may travel into West Vancouver, multiple officers set up on Highway 99 between Horseshoe Bay and Lawrence Way,” West Vancouver police said in a press release.

Police say the suspect vehicle was spotted at approximately 7:45 a.m., as it entered West Vancouver near Lawrence Way. Officers tried stopping the vehicle, but it continued southbound, “making no apparent effort to pull over.”

At Ansell Place, a spike belt was set up, which punctured one tire, ultimately disabling the vehicle, which came to a stop on Highway 1 at the Nelson Creek bridge.

Edmonton police release dramatic video of suspect vehicle after violent crime spree
Edmonton police release dramatic video of suspect vehicle after violent crime spree

Police say the two occupants, a man and a woman, were taken into custody without incident, and that officers located illicit drugs, drug paraphernalia, and property believed to have been stolen during a residential break-and-enter in another jurisdiction.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver police arrest alleged prolific burglar, recover $200K in stolen goods

“This was a very methodical and tactical approach which led to the arrest of two people who were apparently on a crime spree through multiple jurisdictions,” said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy.

“We are proud of the work that our front-line officers do every day to apprehend criminals and prevent crime.”

Police identified as Emerald Ludmilla Laverentz-Stewart, 26, of Kelowna and Aaron Michael Goddard, 33, of no fixed address.

Story continues below advertisement
3 people face charges after high-speed police pursuit in Calgary
3 people face charges after high-speed police pursuit in Calgary

The two were held in custody overnight.

Police say Laverentz-Stewart appeared in court on Dec. and was convicted of possession of stolen property over $5,000, and that she was handed a six-month conditional sentence order and 12 months of probation.

They added Goddard has been remanded in custody and is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13 in North Vancouver.

Spike belt needed to stop Porsche after Metro Vancouver crime spree
Spike belt needed to stop Porsche after Metro Vancouver crime spree
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeKelownaPoliceBCWhistlerwest vancouverDrugStolen PropertySpike Beltwest vancouver policeWhistler RCMP
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.