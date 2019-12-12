Drugs, stolen property found after B.C. police stop vehicle with spike belt

Send this page to someone via email

Drugs and stolen property were seized following the arrest of two people whom police say were on an alleged crime spree.

West Vancouver police say the pair, including a woman from Kelowna, were arrested on Dec. 1 after officers used a spike belt to disable their vehicle on Highway 99.

According to police, the two allegedly failed to stop for Whistler RCMP that morning, with the vehicle last seen travelling southbound on Highway 99.

“Anticipating that the vehicle may travel into West Vancouver, multiple officers set up on Highway 99 between Horseshoe Bay and Lawrence Way,” West Vancouver police said in a press release.

Police say the suspect vehicle was spotted at approximately 7:45 a.m., as it entered West Vancouver near Lawrence Way. Officers tried stopping the vehicle, but it continued southbound, “making no apparent effort to pull over.”

At Ansell Place, a spike belt was set up, which punctured one tire, ultimately disabling the vehicle, which came to a stop on Highway 1 at the Nelson Creek bridge.

Police say the two occupants, a man and a woman, were taken into custody without incident, and that officers located illicit drugs, drug paraphernalia, and property believed to have been stolen during a residential break-and-enter in another jurisdiction.

“This was a very methodical and tactical approach which led to the arrest of two people who were apparently on a crime spree through multiple jurisdictions,” said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy.

“We are proud of the work that our front-line officers do every day to apprehend criminals and prevent crime.”

Police identified as Emerald Ludmilla Laverentz-Stewart, 26, of Kelowna and Aaron Michael Goddard, 33, of no fixed address.

The two were held in custody overnight.

Police say Laverentz-Stewart appeared in court on Dec. and was convicted of possession of stolen property over $5,000, and that she was handed a six-month conditional sentence order and 12 months of probation.

They added Goddard has been remanded in custody and is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13 in North Vancouver.

