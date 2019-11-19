Menu

Crime

Man arrested after spike belt used to recover stolen truck: North Okanagan RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 2:00 pm
North Okanagan RCMP are recommending charges against a man who allegedly drove a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
North Okanagan RCMP are recommending charges against a man who allegedly drove a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Global News

North Okanagan RCMP say a man was arrested after police used a spike belt to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle.

According to police, officers received a report of a stolen pickup truck in the area of Six Mile Creek Road around 8 a.m., Monday.

“Officers immediately went to the area, where the driver of the vehicle attempted to flee from them,” RCMP Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a press release.

“A spike belt was successfully deployed. The truck drove on for a while before the driver abandoned it on a side road and fled into the woods.”

Police say a suspect was arrested without incident a short time later, and a police dog was reportedly used to assist in the search.

A 33-year-old man, whose name police did not release, was arrested. Police say they are recommending charges of possession of property obtained by crime and breach of probation.

“Our officers did an outstanding job to track down the suspect,” said Sgt. Justin Thiessen.

